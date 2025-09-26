Obama says there’s no ‘military rationale’ for Israel’s offensive in Gaza

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama on Friday criticized Israel’s ongoing military action in Gaza, saying that “there’s not a military rationale for continuing to pummel what is already rubble” and arguing for Palestinian statehood.

“I think that it is important for us to acknowledge those of us who are not direct parties to the violence to say, right now, children can’t starve. Right now, there’s not a military rationale for continuing to pummel what is already rubble,” Obama said at an event in Dublin, Ireland, according to a transcript released by his office.

He continued, “It is unacceptable to ignore the human crisis that is happening inside of Gaza, and it is necessary for us to insist that both sides have to find a path in which a Palestinian state and autonomy exist side by side with a secure Israel.”

The rare public comments from the former president on the war in Gaza come as world leaders are gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting roiled by the grinding conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out Friday at Western countries’ recent recognition of Palestinian statehood, accusing world leaders of “buckling under the pressure of a biased media, radical Islamist constituencies and antisemitic mobs.”

Obama criticized political leaders for failing to resolve hostilities and singled out Netanyahu, referencing his fraught relationship with the Israeli leader and commenting that “we did not always get along.”

“Unfortunately, oftentimes the leadership, the politicians have a vested interest in maintaining the notion that it is simply us and them, and it’s their fault because that helps keep them in power,” he said. “It’s a cynical game. I watched it throughout my presidency, and I was not always popular in that region because I would call them on it. I think it’s fair to say that me and the prime minister of Israel, who’s still there, were not the best of friends.”

The former president, however, added that “Hamas’s vicious approach to trying to solve a problem that puts all their people at risk is the height of cynicism that I reject as well.”

Israel launched its ground incursion into Gaza City earlier this month, after approving a plan in August to take over and occupy the heavily bombarded city, which it said is one of the last remaining Hamas strongholds.

The United Nations has warned that Israel’s plans to invade Gaza City would put about 1 million Palestinians who live there at risk of being forcibly displaced. The Israeli military told CNN Tuesday that 640,000 people have left the city since. It’s not possible to verify that estimate.

The Trump administration is also pressing for an end to the conflict. This week, US envoys proposed a 21-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza to Arab leaders.

And President Trump has signaled his own frustration with Netanyahu’s leadership. Speaking Thursday in the Oval Office, he said he will not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, drawing a rare red line over Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territory.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen,” the president said, acknowledging that he had spoken to Netanyahu earlier in the day on the topic. “It’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”

