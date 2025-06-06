Trump tells CNN he’s ‘not even thinking about Elon’ and won’t speak to him ‘for a while’

By Dana Bash, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump told CNN on Friday he is “not even thinking about” billionaire Elon Musk and won’t be speaking to him in the near future.

“I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem,” Trump told CNN’s Dana Bash.

The comments come after a day Trump and Musk traded barbs on social media as their relationship deteriorated in spectacular public fashion.

Trump said Thursday he was “very disappointed” with the tech billionaire for criticizing his massive tax and spending cuts package while Musk fired back that “Trump would have lost the election” without him.

In a brief phone call, Trump talked about the forthcoming jobs report, inflation and gas prices. Asked if he had a call with Musk, the president responded: “No. I won’t be speaking to him for a while I guess, but I wish him well.”

As the two powerful onetime friends duked it out online on Thursday, their shared allies sought to quietly broker a truce, CNN previously reported.

Musk, for his part, appeared open to a thaw.

“You’re not wrong,” Musk responded to a post from billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who wrote on X: “I support @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk and they should make peace for the benefit of our great country. We are much stronger together than apart.”

