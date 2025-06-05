Trump lays into Musk, suggesting he has ‘Trump derangement syndrome’

By Betsy Klein and Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump appeared to confirm the deterioration of his relationship with Elon Musk, saying he was “very disappointed” in the tech billionaire after Musk repeatedly blasted the president’s sweeping domestic agenda bill in recent days.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office less than one week after the two exchanged effusive praise on Musk’s last day as a special government employee.

Since then, Musk has strongly criticized what Trump calls his “Big, Beautiful Bill” that has passed the House and faces an uncertain path forward in the Senate. On Tuesday, Musk called the bill a “disgusting abomination.” Trump and Musk have not spoken since Musk lashed out at the legislation, a source familiar with the dynamic told CNN.

“He knew every aspect of this bill. He knew it better than almost anybody, and he never had a problem until right after he left,” Trump said, adding that while Musk has not yet personally attacked him, the president expected that could be next.

Trump repeatedly claimed that Musk’s concerns with the bill were centered on the repeal of electric vehicle subsidies that benefitted Tesla. Musk has admitted his company has struggled in the wake of his political involvement.

Musk didn’t wait to respond, posting his reactions in real time on his social media platform X.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk said. He added: “Such ingratitude.”

Musk denied Trump’s claim that the Tesla CEO knew the inner workings of the bill ahead of time, and countered that the elimination of EV tax incentives has nothing to do with his opposition to the massive domestic policy bill.

“Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill” Musk in a separate post. “In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way.”

One Republican strategist who has worked closely with the tech billionaire downplayed the idea that Musk’s opposition is only about the EV subsidies, telling CNN that Musk was genuinely troubled by projections of how much the bill would add to the deficit – the reasoning Musk has publicly cited on multiple occasions. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the legislation passed by the House would increase the deficit by $2.4 trillion.

During Thursday’s Oval Office appearance alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump reminisced about his campaign bromance with Musk, who contributed at least a quarter-billion dollars to efforts supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential bid and once called himself Trump’s “first buddy.”

“Elon endorsed me very strongly. He actually went up and campaigned for me. I think I would have won – Susie would say I would have won Pennsylvania easily anyway,” Trump said, referring to his chief of staff Susie Wiles, appearing to hint at tensions between Wiles and Musk.

Trump appeared to moderate his tone at times, saying he “always liked Elon” – before implicitly accusing him of so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“He’s not the first – people leave my administration, and they love us, and then at some point they miss it so badly, and some of them embrace it, and some of them actually become hostile. I don’t know what it is. It’s sort of ‘Trump derangement syndrome,’ I guess they call it, but we have it with others too,” he said.

“They leave, and they wake up in the morning, and the glamour is gone,” he continued. “The whole world is different, and they become hostile. I don’t know what it is.”

Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

