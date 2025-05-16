Trump brings emergency appeal over mass firings to Supreme Court

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to reverse a lower court order that has blocked mass firings and major reorganizations at federal agencies, a case that could have enormous consequences on President Donald Trump’s ability to reshape the federal government.

The emergency appeal follows a decision from a federal court in California that temporary blocked the administration from conducting those layoffs and shrinking or eliminating entire components of agencies.

A senior administration official told CNN that it is watching the case closely because of its significance for allowing Trump to reduce the size and restructure the federal government.

US District Judge Susan Illston’s temporary order on May 9 was among the most sweeping legal setbacks Trump and DOGE have faced in their efforts to drastically winnow down the federal bureaucracy.

The order covers major reductions at more than a dozen agencies, including the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Labor, Treasury, State, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency.

“That far-reaching order bars almost the entire executive branch from formulating and implementing plans to reduce the size of the federal workforce,” US Solicitor General John Sauer told the Supreme Court in its appeal.

Illston held that Trump has the authority to seek changes to agencies but that he “must do so in lawful ways,” including consulting with Congress when large-scale reorganizations of federal agencies are involved.

“Many presidents have sought this cooperation before; many iterations of Congress have provided it,” she wrote. “Nothing prevents the president from requesting this cooperation – as he did in his prior term of office.”

The Trump administration sought emergency intervention from the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals but, while that court set a scheduling for written arguments, it has not yet ruled on the request. Instead of waiting, the Justice Department went directly to the Supreme Court.

The administration argues Illston’s order is requiring it to maintain “a bloated and inefficient workforce while wasting countless taxpayer dollars.”

Illston, who President Bill Clinton named to the court, also ordered the administration to turn over records about its reduction plans. Trump attorneys told the Supreme Court that the requirement “threatens to reveal highly sensitive information that would undermine government operations.”

The Supreme Court is already considering nine other emergency cases dealing with Trump’s second term. The justices heard oral arguments in three of those on Thursday dealing with Trump’s efforts to end birthright citizenship and lower court orders that blocked him from enforcing that policy.

