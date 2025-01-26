Trump issuing ‘emergency 25% tariffs’ against Colombia after country turned back deportation flights

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is issuing tariffs on Colombia after two repatriation flights of undocumented migrants were not allowed to land in Colombia, according to a Sunday post from the president on his Truth Social network. It’s the first retaliatory action the Trump administration has taken against another country over immigration issues.

Trump said he enacted a 25% tariff on all goods coming into the US from Colombia, which will be raised to 50% in one week.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Sunday that he is halting US deportation flights, stating the US “can’t treat Colombian migrants like criminals.”

According to a flight tracker, two US military flights bound for Colombia were turned back overnight after Petro publicly declared that he was denying entry to American planes carrying Colombian migrants.

Trump condemned Petro’s actions as a threat to US national security and public safety, asserting that Colombia’s denial of the flights violated international obligations to accept criminals being repatriated.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.