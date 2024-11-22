Trump’s hush money sentencing is postponed indefinitely, judge says

By Paula Reid, CNN

(CNN) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial has adjourned his sentencing, which was set for next week.

Judge Juan Merchan also agreed to hold off on issuing his decision on presidential immunity until after he reviews the parties’ filings.

Merchan granted Trump’s request to file a motion to dismiss the case – ordering them to submit their papers by December 2. Prosecutors are ordered to respond by December 9. Trump’s team wanted to have until December 20 to file their paperwork.

The judge did not set a new sentencing date or make any further statements about the delay.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

