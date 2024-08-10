Vance responds to Walz calling GOP ticket ‘weird’



(CNN) — For Dana Bash’s full interview with JD Vance, watch “State of the Union” on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance sought to brush off his Democratic rivals’ attempts to brand him as “weird,” claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, “aren’t comfortable in their own skin.”

“I think what it is, is two people, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who aren’t comfortable in their own skin, because they’re uncomfortable with their policy positions for the American people,” Vance told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview set to air Sunday on “State of the Union.”

“And so they’re name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they’re going to make their lives better,” he said. “I think that’s weird, Dana, but look, they can call me whatever they want to.”

The Ohio senator’s comments came as Democrats seize on a message that stems from Walz — weeks before his selection as Harris’ ticket mate — describing former President Donald Trump and Vance as “just weird” in an interview on MSNBC.

Bash noted that Harris and Walz have discussed policy positions and are trying to define the Republican ticket in voters’ eyes as well.

“Dana, if you go to Kamala Harris’ campaign page right now, they still don’t have a policy — policy positions about what they’re going to do,” Vance said. “I think that’s really insulting to Americans.”

Harris’ campaign website includes biographies of the vice president and Walz, as well as fundraising, volunteering and merchandise sections, but it does not feature a section laying out policy positions.

