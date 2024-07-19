Allen Weisselberg, former Trump Org. CFO, released from jail after serving 100 days for lying during investigation

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was released from jail after serving 100 days for lying during an investigation into Donald Trump’s real estate business.

Weisselberg, the former right-hand man to Trump, was released Friday, according to New York City’s Department of Corrections website and confirmed by a person familiar with the matter.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of perjury for lying during the New York attorney general’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances. As part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office he received a sentence of five months, but with time off for good behavior he served 100 days at New York City’s Rikers Island jail.

It was the second guilty plea for Trump’s long time money man, who never turned against the former president despite pressure from numerous criminal investigations.

Weisselberg previously served 100 days after he pleaded guilty to engaging in a decade-long tax fraud scheme. He left the Trump Organization under a severance agreement after his first guilty plea. As part of the agreement he could not speak negatively about the company.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.