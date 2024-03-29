Donors to new Trump fundraising outfit can obtain ‘Ultra MAGA’ status with maximum contribution

By Daniel Strauss and Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has established titles for the various levels of donations his new joint fundraising operation with national and state Republican Party committees is seeking – as the former president races to find campaign cash for the general election, according to a copy of a contribution form obtained by CNN.

The highest level of contributions to the Trump 47 Committee – as the joint fundraising committee is known – is called “Ultra MAGA” and is designated for individuals who donate $814,600, the current limit that one person can currently donate to Trump 47.

The other levels include:

“Team Trump 2024” for those who donate $250,000.

“Team America First” for $100,000 contributions.

“Club 47” at $50,000.

“MAGA 24” at the $24,000 level.

As CNN previously reported, Trump’s campaign is slated to hold its first major event for the joint fundraising committee on April 6 in Florida, and it has attracted some of the Republican Party’s wealthiest donors. The Trump team has said it hopes to rake in $33 million at the Palm Beach event hosted by hedge fund founder John Paulson.

Perks for those contributing at the top level include seating at Trump’s table at dinner, along with a photo opportunity and a personalized copy of Trump’s “Our Journey Together” coffee table book.

A Trump campaign aide did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the fundraising levels.

To date, the former president has been outpaced by President Joe Biden in the race for campaign dollars. On Thursday, Biden was joined by two former White House occupants – Barack Obama and Bill Clinton – at a star-studded New York fundraiser that the Biden campaign said brought in more than $26 million. Biden also is fundraising jointly with an array of Democratic Party committees.

Donations to the Trump 47 Committee benefit Trump’s campaign; his leadership PAC, which has underwritten his legal bills; the Republican National Committee and roughly 40 state party committees. The joint fundraising committee was established earlier this month, following Trump’s takeover of the RNC.

