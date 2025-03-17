“Musk or Us” Town Hall to be held in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-A town hall entitled "Musk or Us: Ventura County with Rep. Salud Carbajal is taking place on St. Patrick Day.

Registration for the event at the Poinsettia Pavilion on Foothill Road filled up fast.

The town hall with local Congressman Carbajal is intended to be a place where people can ask questions and get updates.

Members of the nonprofit Indivisible helped spread the word about the event

They don't think Democrats are doing enough to fight back, especially after Democrats in the U.S Senate helped pass the Federal Budget proposed by Republicans last week.

One of their concerns has to do with budget cuts.

A lot of town halls led by Republican members of Congress have turned into shouting matches that have gone viral on social media.

It remains to be seen how this one will wrap up.

Supporters of Rep. Carbajal want him and to share a plan to fight back against what President Trump and Elon Musk are doing.

People arriving early had plenty to say.

"I have gone from concerned to distressed to horrified with all the decision that are being made intentional to basically take a wrecking ball to democracy," said Oxnard voter Dana Brooks.

Her friend Emily Fisher of Ventura agreed.

"I'm tired of the Democratic stance right now, you know that we don't have any power we don't have the house we don't have the Congress they have the Senate and House and we are just sort of waiting," said Fisher, " I feel like they are waiting for the midterms, but now is the time for action."

We have reached out to local Republicans for their comments as well.

Your News Channel will have more on the town hall tonight on the news.