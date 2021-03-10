Mitch McConnell on Capitol security: ‘I think we’ve overdone it,’ compares Capitol to Kabul

Politics

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday acknowledged security changes need to be made at the United States Capitol but the Republican of Kentucky told CNN, “I think we’ve overdone it” when it comes to the current security measures in place.

More than two months after the January 6 insurrection, National Guard troops continue to patrol the Capitol grounds which are surrounded by razor wire fencing. US Capitol Police say an elevated threat level remains an issue, though McConnell disagrees.

“I just checked earlier this morning. There are no serious threats against the Capitol. I think we’re way overreacting to the current need,” McConnell said.

“I’m extremely uncomfortable with the fact that my constituents can’t come to the Capitol. With all this razor wire around the complex, it reminds me of my last visit to Kabul. This is the capital of the United States of America. Do we need some changes? We probably do. But I think we are continuing to overreact based on current threat levels, to what is needed here at the Capitol. It looks terrible to have the beacon of our democracy surrounded by razor wire and National Guard troops,” McConnell added.

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the request of US Capitol Police to keep nearly 2,300 National Guard troops on the Capitol grounds through May 23. There are currently around 5,100 Guard members on duty around the Capitol area.