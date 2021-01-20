Skip to Content
Joseph R. Biden Jr. sworn in as 46th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has sworn the oath of office at noon to become the 46th president of the United States.

He takes the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherit a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors. But there were comforting signs of tradition for the hallowed American democratic rite now underway at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago.

On a chilly Washington day dotted with snow flurries, a bipartisan trio of ex-presidents along with the elite of nation’s government gathered for the ceremony.

