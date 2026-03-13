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Noticias Regionales

Excursonistas rescatados en montañas de Indio

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Dos excursionistas fueron rescatados de las montañas de indio a donde fueron a caminar y llamaron al 9-1-1 para reportar que se sentían mal y tenían poca agua.El incidente fue ayer a las 3 de la tarde en un sendero ubicado oeste de Dillon Road.Un helicóptero apoyo en el rescate de los aventureros que fueron llevados hasta una zona designada de aterrizaje. Pero ambos pacientes rechazaron recibir atención médica de los paramédicos y tampoco quisieron ser trasladados al hospital.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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