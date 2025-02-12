Sprinkles arrive before storm along the coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Dog walkers didn't let little rain get in their way.

Ian Macintosh walked his dog Enzo. Macintosh wore a ski jacket while Enzo was sporting a yellow raincoat.

"The dog rain coat is because my wife got him a dog raincoat, not because I got him a dog raincoat he likes it apparently and it is easier to clean him," said Macintosh.

Macintosh and his wife and dog are visiting from Canada and staying at a dog friendly hotel near Pershing Park.

At the corner of the park by the bandstand, the nonprofit Adams Angels is handing out raincoats, rain boots, nonperishable food and sleeping bags to those in need, while supplies last.

Other parks are setting up sandbag materials to help people prepare for the worst of the storm.

The Director of the Office of Emergency Management, Kelly Hubbard, said on Tuesday that the worst rain is likely to fall on Thursday morning and afternoon.

Rain won't put a damper on Valentines Day sales.

Armando Alfaro has a ten protecting his bouquets and gift baskets along Castillo Street, near the gas station.

He plans to sell gives and fresh flowers through Friday, rain or shine.

Your News Channel will have more on the storm throughout the night.