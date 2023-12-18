SLO County Emergency Services, law enforcement preparing for rain this week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – As rain arrived early Monday morning, it began what forecasters are predicting include several days of wet weather throughout most of the week.

With the inclement weather expected this week, San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services, as well as local law enforcement and city governments are asking the public to be prepared for any potential impacts it might bring to the Central Coast.

The rainy weather arrives exactly one week before Christmas next Monday and comes at a time when roadways are expected to be busier than normal.

"I know that vacation starts for some schools, so I'm assuming that the traffic will start to increase and follow in through through next week," said California Highway Patrol public information officer Angela Molinar. "You should expect a lot more traffic out with all the travel to visit families during the holiday and also the individuals just out for work."

Molinar stressed the most important advice to follow is to drive with extra caution over the next several days.

"First and foremost, we'd like to say, please drive safe in the inclement weather," said Molinar. "Leave a little early. Plan ahead. Slow down. Increase your following distance. Make sure you take your tires that they're properly aired up. Check your windshield wipers and just drive to arrive."

For more on this story, including what preparations the San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services has in store this week, be sure to watch live reports tonight on News Channel at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.