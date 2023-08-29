Pismo Beach provides ideal conditions to escape this week’s heat wave

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Visitors flocked to Pismo Beach throughout Tuesday in an effort to try and find a little bit of relief from this week's current heat wave.

"It's beautiful," said Vivian Miranda, visiting from San Jose. "There's a beautiful breeze. The waves are rolling behind me. The sun is warm."

With temperatures soaring into the 90's and 100's throughout parts of the Central Coast, as well as other California locations, the popular coastal community drew visitors from near and far.

"Refreshing from Tulare temperatures," said Jessica Veloz of Tulare. "It feels great! Over there it's 100, but it's been like 108 and higher, so coming down here feels good. I don't mind coming down here as often as I can."

A consistent cooling ocean breeze blew throughout the day providing comfortable conditions with the temperature in Pismo Beach reaching into the low 80's.

That's very warm for Pismo, but you know what? I'll take it every day," said Terry Speizer. "This is the time of year to be here. It's the most wonderful time. The coastal air comes in at night and cools you off. The sun warms you up during the day. It's the greatest playground on the Central Coast."

Throughout the morning and afternoon, beachgoers enjoyed the cool ocean water just ahead of a beach hazard warning that was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Tuesday evening.

"We have some surfers," said Laurie Baima of Grover Beach. "We have boogie boarders. The kids are out, the ones that aren't back in school. They are enjoying the waves. It's awesome!"

According to the NWS, abnormally high tides will arrive, causing the hazard warning to go into effect in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties at 6 p.m. and at 5 p.m. in Ventura County.

The hazard warning is only for a few hours and will expire at 11 p.m. in Ventura County and at 12 p.m. in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.