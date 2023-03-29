Skip to Content
Weather News
Relentless rainy weather keeping Santa Maria work crews busy

Santa Maria Public Works Crew
Santa Maria Public Works crew members fill potholes on Miller Street on March 29, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Another round of stormy weather hit the Central Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rain, which began Tuesday night and is carrying on into Wednesday, is once again keeping Santa Maria crews busy with maintenance and repairs.

While this most recent storm isn't as strong as some have been over the past three months, its yet another day of wet weather for crew members to work in.

The constant rain since December has presented many challenges for the city, particularly the impacts on streets, most notably the voluminous amount of potholes that can been seen and felt while driving around.

On Wednesday, Santa Maria Public Works employees were deployed to several streets repairing the seemingly endless amount of potholes.



