Lack of January rain hurting water levels at local reservoirs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A mostly dry January is hurting water levels at Central Coast reservoirs.

Over the course of three-plus weeks, very little rain has fallen during the month, preventing area lakes from benefiting from many were hoping would be a wet winter.

Instead, water levels have risen very little over the past two months, despite a wet start to the winter season in mid-December when a handful of storms brought much-needed rain to the area.

In Santa Barbara County, Cachuma Lake is currently at 48.3% capacity, which it has remained at since the start of the month. On Dec. 1, 2021, the lake was at 47.6% capacity.

Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County is in worse shape than Cachuma. It is currently at 30.1% capacity. On Dec. 1, 2021, it was at 28.8% capacity, so like Cachuma Lake, it's seen it's level bump up just a minimal amount.

In Northern San Luis Obispo County, Lake Nacimiento, which is owned by Monterey County, is listed at 29% capacity.