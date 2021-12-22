With rainy weather on the way, Santa Maria reminding residents to still conserve water

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- With the Central Coast set to potentially receive a few inches of rain over the next several days, the City of Santa Maria is reminding residents to remain mindful of water usage.

The Santa Maria Utilities Department is asking the public to remember the drought is still in effect and water conservation remains a high priority.

Residents are urged to stop all outdoor irrigation during rainy periods.

In fact, a city ordinance restricts all application of potable water on outdoor landscapes during or within 48 hours after measureable rainfall.

The Utilities Department is spreading its conservation messaging through its social media outlets and other outreach methods.

For more information about this week's weather forecast, visit the NewsChannel 3-12 weather webpage.

For more on this story, tune in to NewsChannel 3-12 tonight for a live report at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.