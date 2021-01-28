Rainstorm soaking Santa Maria, causing street flooding and road closures

Weather News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- This week's rainstorm is giving Santa Maria and surrounding communities a significant soaking on Thursday.

Constant rain over the course of the day has added up to well over an inch.

The wet weather has made for a treacherous driving conditions throughout the entire day.

Santa Maria has experienced widespread urban flooding, with standing water in many locations around the city.

In addition, the heavy downpour has caused a handful of street closures.

Early this morning, Black Road, between Stowell Road and Highway 166 (Main Street) was closed due to water over the pavement.

The roadway on the western border of the city typically will flood and need closure in times of significant rain.

On the eastern side of Santa Maria, Philbric Road from Betteravia Road to Stowell Road and Stowell from Philbric to Rosemary Road has been closed as well.

There is no timetable when roads may reopen.

The City of Santa Maria said there have been no other major issues to report.

Storm basins, including ones at Crossroads and Minami Park, have both transitioned from grassy sports fields to temporary lakes.

The City said its drainage system is working perfectly.

A City spokesman also reported crews were responding to a handful of downed tree limbs, but so far, no major trees have fallen.

The Public Works Department is closely monitoring the storm and known problem areas.