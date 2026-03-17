Simi Valley teen arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Moorpark earlier this month

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, a 17-year-old from Simi Valley was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a large party in Moorpark earlier this month.

On March 7, deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Flory Avenue in Moorpark after an argument during a large party stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

It was determined that an argument between two people with a prior conflict escalated into a physical altercation in the street and in a nearby parking lot and ended when one person fired multiple rounds at two 18-year-old Moorpark men, one of whom was trying to leave the scene in a vehicle detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The fleeing vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one was struck by the gunfire noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives took over the investigation and three men, two 18-year-olds from Simi Valley and a 21-year-old Moorpark resident, were taken into custody early the following morning shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives identified an additional suspect, a 17-year-old from Simi Valley, as the one who actually fired the weapon on March 7.

On the morning of March 17, a SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in Simi Valley and the 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident shared the Ventura County County Sheriff's Office.

Additional evidence related to the shooting was recovered during a search of the home added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center for attempted murder and anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cody Pietro at 805-494-8224.