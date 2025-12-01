Man arrested after vehicle and foot chase through west Ventura neighborhood Sunday evening

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 32-year-old man was taken into custody after a vehicle and foot chase through homes in a Ventura neighborhood Sunday night.

On Nov. 30, around 9:25 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen pickup truck northbound on Ventura Avenue and when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department Monday.

Officers pursued the truck into a cul-de-sac on Ventura's west end and the driver, later identified as a 32-year-old man, ran away from the still-moving pickup which rolled into a parked car detailed the Ventura Police Department.

A female passenger in the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers added the Ventura Police Department.

Officers began to search the surrounding neighborhood and multiple residents reported spotting a man running through yards and climbing fences shared the Ventura Police Department.

The man was spotted nearby the abandoned truck riding an e-bike and when confronted, he ran into the backyard of a nearby home and forced his way into an attached room noted the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, the man threw objects through a broken window at pursuing police and one officer was injured by broken glass.

The man fled into the main part of the home and attempted to leave using the front door after officers breached the home and he was taken into custody before being transported for medical care with cuts to his arms believed to be from breaking a window explained the Ventura Police Department.

Following treatment for his injuries at Ventura County Medical Center, the 32-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, residential burglary, resisting an officer, vandalism, and felony evasion stated the Ventura Police Department.

"This was a dangerous and unpredictable situation in a residential area where families were home for the

evening," said Assistant Chief of Police Matt Cain. "We’re grateful for the residents who quickly reported what they were seeing. It directly helped officers locate and safely arrest the suspect."

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.