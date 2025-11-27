SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 61-year-old Los Angeles County man died after crashing a motorcycle off of eastbound Los Angeles Avenue early Thursday morning.

The identity of the driver is pending notification of his next of kin noted the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release the same day.

On Nov. 27, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a single motorcycle near Los Angeles Avenue and Runway Street stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

Arriving officers located the motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man from Los Angeles County, laying in the field south of Los Angeles Avenue and medical responders later pronounced him dead from his injuries at the scene detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed that the 61-year-old was eastbound on Los Angeles Avenue near Angus Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Alcohol and speed appear to have been a factor in the fatal crash added the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Cameron Schroeck at 805-583-6248 or through email at cschroeck@simivalley.org or Traffic Collision Investigator Frank Cohen at 805-583-6185 or via email at fcohen@simivalley.org.