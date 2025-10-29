Acton woman arrested for felony attempted murder after stabbing her sister during a haircut

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 67-year-old Acton woman was arrested for the attempted murder of her sister during a haircut late Tuesday evening.

On Oct. 28, around 11:20 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck in the 1300 block of Katherine Road South stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department Wednesday.

Arriving officers found a woman with a serious neck wound and immediately rendered medical aid before she was transported to a local hospital shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The stabbing victim is expected to survive added the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, an investigation showed that the victim's sister -later identified as a 67-year-old Acton, California woman- had been giving a haircut inside the home when she broke a wine glass and stabbed her sister in the neck with the broken glass.

The 67-year-old was arrested and booked on a charge of felony attempted murder and her bail was set at $530,000.

The Acton woman is currently scheduled to make her first court appearance on Oct. 31, 2025.