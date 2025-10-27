Sheriff’s detectives arrest two Newbury Park teens for throwing rocks at passing vehicles

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, detectives arrested two juveniles for felony vandalism in connection with throwing rocks at passing vehicles while riding e-bikes in the Newbury Park area.

On Oct. 23, detectives with the East County Major Crimes Bureau concluded their investigation into a vandalism incident reported in late September where a group of juveniles threw a rock at a passing vehicle that caused "significant damage" stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have received multiple reports of juveniles throwing objects at passing vehicles and related behavior in the same area over the past several months added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives were able to identify two male juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old both of Newbury Park, believed to be responsible for the September incident based on evidence and witness statements collected during an investigation that linked the pair to the crime.

Both teens were arrested for felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a crime before being released into the custody of their parents noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Several other juveniles were present and interviewed during the investigation, but were found to not have participated in the vandalism detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.