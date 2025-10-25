Hollywood man arrested in Ventura after two-county pursuit

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – CHP Ventura officers arrested a North Hollywood man following a two-county car chase that began in Los Angeles just before 7:00 p.m. Friday.

The 27-year-old fled from Los Angeles Police Department officers after they contacted him for suspicion of DUI and firearm possession, according to the Ventura CHP.

The North Hollywood man then drove onto the 101 freeway to Ventura County at speeds up to 110 miles per hour, according to the Ventura CHP.

LAPD units gave way to Ventura CHP, who then chased the 27-year-old's car at up to 80 miles and hour before slowing his car down with a spike strip.

The North Hollywood man's car eventually had to stop just before the Seacliff Avenue off-ramp due to his shredded tires, and LAPD officers took him into custody, according to the Ventura CHP.

LAPD officers then arrested the man for various felony charges and suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, according to the Ventura CHP.