Camarillo man arrested in connection with vehicle burglary and fraudulent credit card purchases

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – A 39-year-old Camarillo man already on post-release community supervision was arrested Tuesday in connection with a vehicle burglary and use of stolen credit cards.

On Sep. 11, deputies responded to a call for service in the 12000 block of Leisure Village in Camarillo after a woman reported that her rear passenger window had been shattered and her purse was missing stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

The woman also reported that her bank had alerted her about multiple fraudulent charges to her stolen credit cards added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a business where the stolen credit cards were used that showed the person using them was driving a blue Ford F-150 with a distinctive window sticker on the back window shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the truck was registered to and surveillance footage showed driven by a 39-year-old Camarillo man who was on post-release community supervision.

On Oct. 21, detectives arrested the Camarillo man for vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of credit card stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Because of the conditions that are part of the man's post-release community supervision, the contents of his cell phone were searched and detectives found online purchases that matched the amounts the woman had been informed of by her bank and investigators believe the man was present in the area of Leisure Village at the time of the burglary explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 39-year-old remains in custody at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility awaiting arraignment and his bail has been set at $65,000 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.