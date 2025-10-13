Pilot program allowing California prosecutors to request gun restraining orders signed into law

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, Governor Newsom signed AB 1344 into law allowing district attorney's offices in four California counties to petition the courts for gun restraining orders.

The pilot program authorizes prosecutors in Ventura, El Dorado, Alameda, and Santa Clara counties to request a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO), also known as 'Red Flag Laws', which prohibit a person from possessing or buying guns, firearms parts, ammunition, and magazines.

"This is a significant law for community safety," stated Ventura County District Attorney Nasarenko who sponsored the bill. "Prosecutors are uniquely positioned and qualified to seek these restraining orders to prevent gun violence, and I thank Assemblymember Irwin for championing this much-needed legislation."

Existing law allows for immediate family members, employers, coworkers, teachers, or a law enforcement officer to petition the court for a GVRO that, if issued, can prohibit a person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or ammunition for one year or up to five years.

The judicial action version can be issued for a much shorter period of up to 21 days and renewed if the subject of the order poses a danger to themselves or others.

AB 1344, authored by Assemblymember Irwin, requires district attorneys offices participating in the pilot program to submit annual reports to the California Firearm Violence Research Center at UC Davis beginning in 2027 and there, the results of GVROs will be tracked and studied for future policy recommendations.

"The frequency of mass shootings committed with legally purchased firearms continues to drive home the point that removing firearms from those who pose a danger to themselves or others, is perhaps the first-line of defense in preventing tragedies," argued Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin. "The expanded use of Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVRO’s) has proven to be an effective tool to address this issue. I am thankful to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, who has been steadfast in his support of my efforts to pass legislation that would authorize a pilot program to allow District Attorney’s to petition for GVRO’s. The data gathered through this pilot program could lead to statewide legislation that would have a significant impact on gun violence in California."