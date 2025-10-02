Thousand Oaks man arrested after domestic violence incident; Stolen paintings, guns, and ammunition recovered during search

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man was taken into custody by a SWAT team after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a woman Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 1, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Thousand Oaks and a preliminary report revealed that during the reported assault, the involved suspect, a 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man, had pointed a firearm at the female victim while threatening her stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Detectives discovered probably cause to arrest the 31-year-old for multiple felony offenses including that he was legally prohibited from having firearms and ammunition and a search warrant was obtained for his home shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the violent nature of the earlier incident and potential for the presence of firearms inside of the home, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team were called to execute the warrant explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The SWAT Team served the search warrant and the 31-year-old man was taken into custody without incident noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, investigators found multiple items of evidentiary value within the home including firearms and ammunition as well as several high-value paintings that had been reported stolen.

The paintings were reportedly stolen from a private collection and the case is currently being investigated by the Property Crimes Unit added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared that the 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man was arrested and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the following charges:

PC 273.5-Domestic Violence

PC 245(a)(2)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Firearm)

PC 245(a0(4)-Assault Likely to Cause Death or Serious Injury

PC 422-Criminal Threats

PC 236-False Imprisonment

PC 289-Digital Penetration

PC 29825(b)-Possession of a Firearm in Violation of a Restraining Order

PC 29805(a)(1)-Possession of a Firearm with Prior Conviction

PC 3035(a)(1)-Possession of Ammunition with Prior Conviction

The 31-year-old remains in custody with bail set at $1 million and his arraignment is currently scheduled for Oct. 3, 2025.