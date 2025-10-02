Michael Hosey sentenced to five years after violating parole for April 2021 home invasion

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, Michael Gabriel Hosey of Los Angeles had his five-year prison sentence for an April 2021 home invasion finalized after violating the terms of his parole.

Judge Kristi Peariso imposed Hosey's previously suspended state prison sentence after he tested positive for illegal drugs stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

On April 9, 2021, Hosey began to hallucinate that his estranged wife and daughters were being held hostage after a three-day cocaine binge without sleeping explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hosey armed himself with a loaded gun and attempted to break into four homes before arriving at a home in Thousand Oaks were a woman and her teenage daughter lived detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Hosey fired a shot outside of the home before pounding on and smashing his head into the residence's front door.

The homeowner locked the front door and Hosey fired two round into the front door lock in response shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The woman and her daughter were not hit and fled upstairs while Hosey went to the back of the home and shot a sliding glass door open stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hosey then went upstairs as the mother and daughter hid in a closet and called 9-1-1 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Responding law enforcement arrived and took Hosey into custody at the scene stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hosey was arrested on Dec. 26, 2021, for being under the influence of a controlled substance and, after his release from jail the same evening, used his fists to break the windows of multiple vehicles at the Ventura County Government Center claiming he was trying to rescue his daughter explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On April 25, 2025, Hosey was sentenced to 365 days in county jail and three years of formal probation in connection with both incidents after the judge suspended a five-year, eight month state prison sentence and instead imposed local jail time and probation detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This dangerous individual is now where he belongs, state prison," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko after Hosey's sentence was reimposed Wednesday. "A woman and her teenage daughter fled upstairs in their home to escape multiple gunshots, which sowed fear and terror in the household. This criminal conduct demands the consequence of state prison."