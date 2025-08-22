Oxnard man arrested in connection with series of Ventura County property thefts

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 33-year-old Oxnard man has been arrested in connection with multiple property crimes across Ventura County.

On July 13, a vehicle was reported stolen in Oxnard and an investigation resulted in the identification of the person who drove the vehicle away as a 33-year-old Oxnard man stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On July 22, retail store WSS in Oxnard reported the theft of clothing and the same 33-year-old man was identified as the suspect using the same stolen vehicle from July 13 to leave the scene detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On July 24, a resident of the 4400 block of Paseo De La Paz in Thousand Oaks reported a burglary in progress shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, surveillance footage captured the 33-year-old entering an open garage, stealing property, and fleeing the same stolen vehicle.

On July 26, surveillance video showed the 33-year-old unlawfully entering a locked ranch in unincorporated Camarillo in the same stolen vehicle mentioned above and stealing about $4000 worth of equipment noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 21, Detectives located and arrested the 33-year-old outside a business on Saviers Road in Oxnard stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Oxnard man was not driving the stolen vehicle at the time, but it was later located and recovered added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on first degree residential burglary, grand theft, auto theft, possession of stolen motor vehicle, and the man was found to have had an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Ventura County.