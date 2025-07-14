Driver remains at large after vehicle chase on State Route 118 early Monday morning

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A Downey man has been arrested and a driver is still at large after a vehicle chase that involved a passenger allegedly throwing fireworks out the window early Monday morning.

On July 14, around 1:53 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Waldo Avenue and Trinway Avenue, but the driver failed to yield which began a vehicle chase stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the driver entered the eastbound lanes of State Route 118 using the Sycamore Drive on-ramp and during the freeway chase, somebody inside the vehicle threw multiple lit fireworks out of a window.

No one was injured and no damage was reported during the chase added the Simi Valley Police Department.

The chase ended when officers executed a Pursuit Intervention Technique -or PIT maneuver- was disabled the vehicle near the Rinaldi Street overpass explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

The driver fled on foot into a nearby residential neighborhood and despite a coordinated search of the area using K-9 teams and unmanned aerial tools, the driver was not located and remains at large shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The Simi Valley Police Department noted that a passenger, identified as a Downey resident, also attempted to flee the damaged vehicle and was quickly taken into custody before being booked on multiple charges including: