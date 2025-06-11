Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ojai Road will be under a single-lane closure until October starting Monday, June 16 for construction

KEYT
By
today at 12:17 pm
Published 12:43 pm

OJAI, Calif. – Ojai Road -also known as State Route 150- will be under a multi-month, single-lane closure starting Monday June 16 until October of this year for the construction of a retaining wall.

According to the California Department of Transportation, reversible traffic flows using portable traffic signals and flaggers will be used during the construction period so travel in both directions will still be an option.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the construction zone shown below as the yellow highlight and are warned to expect delays as the work is expected to be done around the clock shared the Department of Transportation in a press release Wednesday.

The construction is part of a $2.8 million project to improve slope stability in the area and the current schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, operational considerations, and unforeseen circumstances explained the Department of Transportation.

For the latest information on traffic and road conditions across the state, visit here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

