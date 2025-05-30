Leonel Galindo of Ojai charged with eight felony counts of lewd acts on two children Friday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Leonel Galindo Galindo of Ojai was charged with eight felony counts of lewd acts on two child children he had met through a familial relationship.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Galindo outside of his work and he made his first court appearance Friday where he pled not guilty to all charged counts and special allegations stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

Galindo has been accused of molesting two children under the age of 14 on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2020 in Santa Paula detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Galindo is next due in court for a bail review hearing on June 3 and he remains in custody at the Ventura County Main Jail with bail set at $2.4 million.

The District Attorney's Office is still seeking additional survivors or witnesses in connection with Galindo and anyone with information is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Yumi Kirk at 805-477-1638.