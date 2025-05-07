Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura man arrested after threatening a Cabrillo Middle School student on campus Wednesday

KEYT
By
New
today at 1:34 pm
Published 1:42 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – A 29-year-old Ventura man was arrested after making criminal threats against a student at Cabrillo Middle School while on campus Wednesday.

The student was not injured and there is no other threat to any student or staff member at the middle school stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from Cabrillo Middle School reporting an adult man making criminal threats towards a student on campus.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 29-year-old Ventura man within a block of the school and determined that he was known by the student and had approached the child inside the campus to make criminal threats detailed the Ventura Police Department.

Officers placed the man under arrest and booked him for criminal threats, threatening a student on school grounds, witness intimidation, and a parole hold shared the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
arrest
Cabrillo Middle School
criminal threats
KEYT
Ventura Police Department
witness intimidation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content