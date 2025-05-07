Ventura man arrested after threatening a Cabrillo Middle School student on campus Wednesday

VENTURA, Calif. – A 29-year-old Ventura man was arrested after making criminal threats against a student at Cabrillo Middle School while on campus Wednesday.

The student was not injured and there is no other threat to any student or staff member at the middle school stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from Cabrillo Middle School reporting an adult man making criminal threats towards a student on campus.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 29-year-old Ventura man within a block of the school and determined that he was known by the student and had approached the child inside the campus to make criminal threats detailed the Ventura Police Department.

Officers placed the man under arrest and booked him for criminal threats, threatening a student on school grounds, witness intimidation, and a parole hold shared the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.