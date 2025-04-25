Thousand Oaks woman arrested after breaking into Ventura Street Vons and stealing liquor

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 30-year-old Thousand Oaks woman was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a burglary at the Vons on Ventura Street in Fillmore.

On April 24, around 1:53 a.m., a person -later identified as a 30-year-old Thousand Oaks woman- used a hammer to smash the front window of the Vons in the 600 block of Ventura Street in Fillmore stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old entered the grocery store while employees were stocking the shelves and proceeded to burglarize the store and take multiple bottles of liquor before leaving the scene on foot.

Patrol deputies responded to the area and retrieved surveillance video of the crime before establishing a perimeter and searching the area detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:34 a.m., the 30-year-old was located in a homeless encampment in a river bottom near the Vons and she was found to have the stolen alcohol in her possession which was returned to the grocery story explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Thousand Oaks woman was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for the following violations: