Joseph Lynn Johnson of Port Hueneme convicted of sexually assaulting woman with Alzheimer’s

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Joseph Lynn Johnson of Port Hueneme has been convicted by a Ventura County jury of raping an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease.

A judge also found true the special allegation that Johnson took advantage of someone who was particularly vulnerable stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

In February of 2020, Johnson was caught having sex with a woman suffering from Alzheimer's disease at the Port Hueneme home of a family friend who was being taken care of by her daughter detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the daughter was taking a shower and when she returned to check on her mother, she found Johnson on top of the elderly woman in the bedroom.

"We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration and for delivering a verdict that brings justice to the victim," said Deputy District Attorney Emily Reber who prosecuted the case. "This defendant exploited the vulnerability of a woman who deserved care and dignity, not manipulation and harm."

Johnson is currently scheduled to be sentenced on May 22, 2025 in courtroom 14 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces eight years in state prison stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He was remanded into custody at the Ventura County Jail following his conviction shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.