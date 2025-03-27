Deputies arrest trespassing man in Santa Clara River Bottom with sawed-off shotgun, body armor, ammunition, and narcotics

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Sunday, a 34-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, ammunition, body armor, and narcotics.

On March 23, deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Homeless Liaison Unit were on a proactive foot patrol in the Santa Clara River Bottom west of Victoria Avenue when they made contact with a man trespassing in the area stated a press release Thursday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a records check showed that the 34-year-old was a convicted felon and a search of his property revealed he had a sawed-off shotgun, body armor, numerous rounds of ammunition, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

The 34-year-old was arrested and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the following charges:

PC 29800(a)(1)-Own/Possess/Control of a Firearm by a Felon

PC 33215-Commerce/Transfer/Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

PC 30305(a)(1)-Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition

PC 31360(a)-Felon with Body Armor

PC 27545-Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm

PC 602(m)-Trespass by Entering and Occupying

H&S 11364(a)-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

H&S 11377(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office added that the 34-year-old's bail has been set at $55,000.