Ventura County

Deputies arrest trespassing man in Santa Clara River Bottom with sawed-off shotgun, body armor, ammunition, and narcotics

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
today at 10:35 am
Published 10:50 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Sunday, a 34-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, ammunition, body armor, and narcotics.

On March 23, deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Homeless Liaison Unit were on a proactive foot patrol in the Santa Clara River Bottom west of Victoria Avenue when they made contact with a man trespassing in the area stated a press release Thursday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a records check showed that the 34-year-old was a convicted felon and a search of his property revealed he had a sawed-off shotgun, body armor, numerous rounds of ammunition, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

The 34-year-old was arrested and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the following charges:

  • PC 29800(a)(1)-Own/Possess/Control of a Firearm by a Felon
  • PC 33215-Commerce/Transfer/Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun
  • PC 30305(a)(1)-Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition
  • PC 31360(a)-Felon with Body Armor
  • PC 27545-Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm
  • PC 602(m)-Trespass by Entering and Occupying
  • H&S 11364(a)-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • H&S 11377(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office added that the 34-year-old's bail has been set at $55,000.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

