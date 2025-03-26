Ventura man dies after crashing motorcycle off Highway 150 east of Ojai Wednesday afternoon

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 34-year-old Ventura resident has died after a motorcycle crash off Highway 150 Wednesday afternoon.

On March 26, around 2:53 p.m., the rider of a 2022 Royal Enfield motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 150, west of Sisar Road stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) Wednesday.

According to the CHP, for still unknown reasons, the rider crossed from the eastbound side of Highway 150 and into westbound lanes before crashing into a fence and a tree on the north shoulder.

The rider -only identified as a 34-year-old Ventura man- sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 3 p.m. Wednesday shared the CHP.

While it is unknown is drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura Area CHP Office at 805-662-2640.