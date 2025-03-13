Skip to Content
Ventura County

Gonzalo Garcia-Rodriguez of Salinas charged with the February murder of Eugenio Lopez Ramirez

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:28 pm
Published 4:41 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Gonzalo Garcia-Rodriguez of Salinas has been charged with the first-degree murder of Eugenio Lopez Ramirez.

Garcia-Rodriguez also faces the following special allegations and aggravating circumstances:

  • PC 189-Murder in the First-Degree
  • PC 12022(b)(1)-Use of a Deadly Weapon
  • PC 1203.075-Crime Committed with Great Bodily Injury
  • CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

On Feb. 23, 2025, Garcia-Rodriguez allegedly stabbed Ramirez multiple times before fleeing the scene and Ramirez was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead the same night stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Following a two-week investigation, detectives identified Garcia-Rodriguez as the murder suspect and as the former boyfriend of Ramirez's girlfriend shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Garcia-Rodriguez was already in custody at the Ventura County Jail for a domestic violence charge stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Garcia-Rodriguez is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference on April 21, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody without bail.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and court
Eugenio Lopez Ramirez
Gonzalo Garcia-Rodriguez
homicide investigation
KEYT
murder charge
oxnard
salinas
Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content