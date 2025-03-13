Gonzalo Garcia-Rodriguez of Salinas charged with the February murder of Eugenio Lopez Ramirez

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Gonzalo Garcia-Rodriguez of Salinas has been charged with the first-degree murder of Eugenio Lopez Ramirez.

Garcia-Rodriguez also faces the following special allegations and aggravating circumstances:

PC 189-Murder in the First-Degree

PC 12022(b)(1)-Use of a Deadly Weapon

PC 1203.075-Crime Committed with Great Bodily Injury

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

On Feb. 23, 2025, Garcia-Rodriguez allegedly stabbed Ramirez multiple times before fleeing the scene and Ramirez was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead the same night stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Following a two-week investigation, detectives identified Garcia-Rodriguez as the murder suspect and as the former boyfriend of Ramirez's girlfriend shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Garcia-Rodriguez was already in custody at the Ventura County Jail for a domestic violence charge stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Garcia-Rodriguez is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference on April 21, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody without bail.