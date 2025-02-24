One man is dead after stabbing on Wilson Avenue Sunday evening

OXNARD, Calif. – An unidentified man has died after a stabbing on Wilson Avenue Sunday night and police are turning to the public for help in the homicide investigation.

On Feb. 23, around 9:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue stated the Oxnard Police Department in a press release Monday.

Officers found an adult man with stab wounds and first responders began life-saving measures at the scene before the man was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The man later died from his injuries at the hospital, making this the second homicide in Oxnard this year shared the Oxnard Police Department.

The identity of the man is still being withheld at this time, but his death is being investigated as a homicide confirmed the Oxnard Police Department to Your News Channel Monday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Manual Perez III at 805-385-7719 or through email at manuel.perez5428@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or the Oxnard Police Department's Homicide Hotline at 805-982-7223.

The City of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for a homicide in the city limits added the Oxnard Police Department.