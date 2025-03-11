Salinas man already in custody charged with February murder of an Oxnard man

OXNARD, Calif. – On Tuesday, Oxnard police charged a 24-year-old Salinas man already in custody with the February murder of Eugenio Lopez Ramirez.

On Feb. 23, 2025, around 9:46 p.m., officers with the Oxnard Police responded to the 100 block of Wilson Avenue for a reported stabbing stated the Oxnard Police Department.

First responders found 26-year-old Eugenio Lopez Ramirez of Oxnard with multiple stab wounds to his torso and performed life-saving measures before he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center explained the Oxnard Police Department.

Ramirez later died from his injuries at the hospital and was publicly identified by authorities on Feb. 27 shared the Oxnard Police Department.

After a two-week investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to identify a 24-year-old Salinas man as the primary suspect in the homicide detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

On March 11, around 2 p.m. investigators with the Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged the 24-year-old with murder stated the Oxnard Police Department.

The man was already in custody at the Ventura County Main Jail on unrelated charges and he is now being held on a $1.5 million bail on the murder charge explained the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators are still working the case and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Manuel Perez III at 805-385-7719 or through email at manuel.perez5428@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Oxnard Police Department's Homicide Hotline at 805-982-7223.