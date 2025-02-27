Eugenio Lopez Ramirez of Oxnard identified as man who was fatally stabbed on Wilson Avenue

OXNARD, Calif. – The man who was stabbed on Wilson Avenue Sunday and later died from his injuries has been identified as 26-year-old Eugenio Lopez Ramirez of Oxnard Thursday.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue on Feb. 23, around 9:46 p.m.

Officers and medical responders found an adult man with stab wounds and began life-saving measures at the scene before Lopez Ramirez was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries shared the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators with the Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are still seeking information from the public and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Manuel Perez III at 805-385-7719 or through email at manuel.perez5428@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or the Oxnard Police Department's Homicide Hotline at 805-982-7223.

The City of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for a homicide in the city limits added the Oxnard Police Department.