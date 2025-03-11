Oxnard man arrested in connection with sexual assault on bus; Detectives believe other survivors may come forward

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – An Oxnard man was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Ventura woman on a local bus and law enforcement believe more survivors may come forward.

On Friday, March 7, a 37-year-old Ventura woman notified the Sheriff's Office that she had been sexually assaulted by a stranger while riding a local transit bus from Camarillo to Ventura stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Monday.

The bus company and deputies reviewed the video footage from inside the bus and transaction history which allowed law enforcement to identify the perpetrator as a 49-year-old Oxnard man as well as his common route of travel detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, March 9, patrol deputies saw the man at a bus stop in the 2700 block of Johnson Drive in Ventura and when deputies attempted to stop him, he refused to stop before being arrested for the sexual assault and resisting and delaying an investigation shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Evidence linking the 49-year-old to the sexual assault on the bus was discovered after a search revealed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Oxnard man was booked into the Ventura County Jail for violation of California Penal Code 289(a)(1)(A)-Sexual Penetration with Force and California Penal Code 148(a)(1)-Resisting, Obstructing, or Delaying a Peace Officer and his bail has been set at $500,000 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently scheduled to appear at in Ventura County Superior Court on March 11, 2025 stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives believe that the 49-year-old may have assaulted other people while riding the bus or in and around bus stops while traveling across the county.

If you or anybody you know may have been assaulted, contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at 805-654-9511.