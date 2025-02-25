Oxnard man charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and domestic battery Monday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 21-year-old Oxnard man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with a Thousand Oaks kidnapping.

On Feb. 15, 2025, around 9:17 p.m., Patrol Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1200 block of East Thousand Oaks Boulevard stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the two people involved were already gone, but deputies learned that a female passenger was screaming for the male driver to let her out of the vehicle while the driver forcibly kept her in the vehicle detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses shared that the involved vehicle sustained significant damage while fleeing the scene when it collided with a pole added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives quickly identified both people inside of the vehicle and made contact with the 21-year-old female passenger to check on her wellbeing.

On Feb. 20, 2025, the 21-year-old male driver was located in Oxnard and arrested in connection with the incident explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 21-year-old was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $300,000 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 24, 2025, the 21-year-old appeared in court where he was arraigned on the following charges:

PC 207(a)-False Imprisonment by Violence

PC 243(e)(1)-Domestic Battery

PC 2027(a)-Kidnapping

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office encourages the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious circumstances, such as the one described above, to the Sheriff's Dispatch at 805-654-9511.