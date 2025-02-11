Ventura High student arrested on campus with semi-automatic pistol and ammunition in connection with December robbery and assault on a city bus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 15-year-old Ventura High student is facing multiple charges after they were found with a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition on campus on Jan. 30, 2025, while being arrested in connection with a December robbery and assault of another minor.

On Jan. 30 the minor was arrested on Ventura High School's campus in connection with a Dec. 18, 2024, robbery and assault of another minor on a city bus stated a press release about the charges from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During the 15-year-old's arrest on campus, officers with the Ventura Police Department discovered the minor had a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition and the teen was taken into custody and booked at the Juvenile Facility in Oxnard shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Feb. 3, 2025, the teen was arraigned on charges of felony conspiracy, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm in a school zone, and a gang enhancement to the their charged counts detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the 15-year-old was ordered to remain in custody during their February court appearance and a trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 24 in courtroom J3 of the Juvenile Justice Complex in Oxnard.