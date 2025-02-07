Estimated 80,000 gallons of sewage spilled near Perkins Road and into the Pacific Ocean Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – An estimated 80,000 gallons of sewage was released near Perkins Road and discharged into the Ocean before the spill was stopped Thursday night.

The Oxnard Waste and Water Treatment Plant informed the Ventura County Environmental Health Division about the spill and response Friday morning shared the environmental health organization in a press release Friday.

The Environmental Health Division has posted signs at the following beaches impacted by the spill:

Port Hueneme Beach Park

Ormond Beach at J Street

Ormond Beach at Industrial Drain

Ormond Beach at Arnold Road

Beaches across the County of Ventura are already under a rainfall advisory and beachgoers to stay out of the water due to storm runoff that can carry bacteria and other contaminants from surface streets and into local waterways as well as the Ocean noted the Ventura County Environmental Health Division.

Bacteriological samples are collected weekly from Ventura County beaches and the results of those tests can be found here alongside an interactive map of those results.

You can also review beach advisories on your Android or Apple devices by downloading the VC Safe Beaches app or call the Environmental Health Division recorded hotline at 805-662-6555.