Fillmore man arrested for felony arson at Super A Foods on Ventura Street Monday

FILLMORE, Calif. – On Monday, deputies arrested a 32-year-old Fillmore in connection with an arson at the Super A Foods on Ventura Street.

On Feb. 3, around 12:30 a.m., patrol deputies and firefighters were called to a reported fire at the rear of the Super A Foods stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Monday.

The fire was quickly put out before spreading to any other buildings, but an estimated $100,000 in damage was sustained to a generator shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After an investigation into the cause of the flames, the fire was determined to have been an arson and a suspect was identified as a 32-year-old Fillmore man detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, patrol deputies located the 32-year-old in the 400 block of Blaine Street where he was arrested and additional evidence linking him to the arson was collected explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 32-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for one count of felony arson and his bail was set at $50,000 noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office requests that the public report and suspicious behavior by calling their Communications Center at 805-654-9511 or 911 for immediate emergencies. If you do report suspicious activities, be sure to include as much information as possible.