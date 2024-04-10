X-Games sports competition returns to Ventura this summer

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Tickets for this summer's Ventura X Games competition went on sale this morning with more fan access available to all who attend.

The Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts the event once again from June 28-30 where skateboarders, BMX and motocross medals will be awarded medals for their high-flying tricks.

Positive fan response last year gave way for X Games live events vice president Rich Bigge to provide and even bigger event for 2024.

Live music, food trucks and new art will all be part of the entire fairgrounds this year as premium ticket buyers can experience even more during the event.

For tickets and more information about this year's expanded event, visit the X Games website.