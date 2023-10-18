Oxnard’s Fall Festival to debut Sensory Tent to make festival accessible for all

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Recreation announced it will debut a new Sensory Tent at the Fall Festival on Saturday, October 21.

Oxnard Special Populations (OSP) teamed up with Oxnard City Corps (OCC) to lead the initiative for the sensory tent which will make this years Fall Festival more equitable and accessible for all.

According to the press release from the City of Oxnard, "The Sensory Tent includes games, fidgets, soothing sounds and comfortable seating, creating a welcoming and relaxing environment for those who need it."

Because The Fall Festival might be overstimulating to those with sensory processing challenges, the Sensory Tent will help soothe those who could become overstimulated by sounds, crowds or bright lights.

The city of Oxnard said planned the Fall Festival for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Oxnard’s Plaza Park.

Organizers said there will be carnival games, live music from Caliente Band 805, costumed characters, contests including for costumes, pie eating and a cake walk plus a costume parade.

For more information on The Fall Festival, you can visit the Oxnard Recreation Events website.